Congrats to Ariel Goodstein—future Lawyer and Valedictorian of Touro’s Lander College of Arts & Sciences Men’s Division

For Goodstein, attending law school was almost a foregone conclusion. The son of two practicing attorneys who always enjoyed rigorous Talmudic study, he was drawn to the career path from an early age. Entering Touro’s Lander College of Arts & Sciences in Brooklyn after studying for two years in Israel, Goodstein chose accounting as his major. He enjoyed the precise nature of the field and felt his training in analyzing texts served him well in a discipline that required close inspection of journal entries and financial statements. 

Today, the class valedictorian and summa cum laude graduate of Touro’s Lander College of Arts and Sciences is learning at Yeshiva Shor Yoshuv and headed to Harvard Law School. He may build upon his accounting background to pursue a career in tax law, but is keeping his options open as he enters law school.

During his college career, Goodstein interned both at a brokerage firm called Rosewood Realty Group and for Justice Leon Ruchelsman of Kings County Supreme Court. The Supreme Court internship further piqued his interest in pursuing a legal career and cemented his decision to apply to law school.

Besides his academic interests, Goodstein is an avid sports and exercise enthusiast. He  is one of four valedictorians who will serve as student speakers for the 2024 Lander College commencement, to be held June 2 at Lincoln Center in New York City.




