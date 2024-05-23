Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Fill Your Open Positions With Top Talent FREE of Charge

Communicated Content

Fill your open positions with top talent FREE of charge.

PCS/Agudath Israel is a nonprofit organization with 8 experienced job placement coordinators dedicated to finding the perfect match for your staffing needs.

Why Choose PCS?

  • Wide Network of Qualified Candidates: We have many pre-vetted professionals and graduates of our many career courses.

  • Free, Personalized Service: Our 8 job placement coordinators work with you to identify the best candidates.

  • Proven Track Record: Over 7,000 successful placements.

Let PCS take the stress out of your hiring!

Lakewood: 732-905-9700  ||  [email protected] 

 Brooklyn:  718-436-1900  ||  [email protected] 

https://pcsnynj.org/submit-a-job/




