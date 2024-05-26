TODAY! Free Tefillah @R’ Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron Today Through Yad L’Achim – CLICK HERE!

IT’S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! Today is Lag B’Omer and Meron is officially closed. However Yad L’Achim has been granted special access to daven for all our supporters, that’s you!

Send in your names now for tefillah in Meron at Reb Shimon Bar Yochai on the holy day of Lag B’Omer.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES (no min donation), VISIT WWW.YADLACHIM.ORG

OR CALL 1-718-690-2944 (24 HOUR HOTLINE).

Tefillah requests can be for for HEALTH, SHIDDUCHIM AND ALL YESHUOS (Parnassah, Shalom Bayis, Children, and all personal requests).

​ With the war raging on multiple fronts in Eretz Yisrael, the Kever of the holy Tanna Reb Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron is completely closed off from the public on his Yahrtzeit – Lag B’Omer. However, a select few have been granted special access to enter on this special day, including Yad L’Achim’s messengers.

NOW is your chance to submit names for Tefillah on the yahrzeit for Reb Shimon Bar Yochai at his Kever in Meron – for you and your loved ones – and as usual, there is no minimum donation required!

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218