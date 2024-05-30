Congrats to Dov Brodkin—future Doctor Named Valedictorian at Touro’s Lander College for Men!

Dov Brodkin began preparing for a career in medicine even before he started college. He shadowed physicians during his summer breaks in Portland, Oregon, where he grew up to get a jump start on his chosen profession.

“It may be cliche, but I’m interested in medicine because it allows me to combine my love of life-long learning and science with helping others,” he said. “I believe I’m well-suited for medicine and feel strongly that it is a field where I can make a difference.”

He will get his shot as he begins medical school this summer at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine

To develop his patient-interaction skills, while at Lander, he volunteered in Manhattan and Queens through a hospice care program run by Calvary Hospital, a hospital which exclusively provides palliative care. He also works part time as a direct-service professional in a group home for people with developmental disabilities. Besides responsibilities that include washing, cleaning, cooking and other necessary tasks to assist with daily living, Dov became Approved Medication Administration Personnel (AMAP) certified, which enables him to administer medications.

Dov chose to attend LCM because he felt it was uniquely suited to help him achieve his professional goals while in a Jewish environment. He said that Touro’s faculty sincerely cares about each of their students, and they go “above and beyond” to help them succeed, noting that he had developed close relationships with Profs. Kenneth Danishefsky, chair of the LCM Biology Department, and Ann Shinnar, chair of the Pre-Health Professions Committee and Deputy Chair of the Chemistry Department.

When he is not studying or volunteering, he enjoys reading, exercising, playing classical music on his violin and connecting with friends and family.