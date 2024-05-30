Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Goldknopf Evicts UNWRA From Its Jerusalem Offices


Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf announced at the Israel Bar Association conference that the Israel Land Authority (ILA) ordered the UNWRA to immediately vacate its offices and the land it is using in Jerusalem.

The UNWRA has a long history of violating leases that was largely ignored by the ILA in the past. But now that the organization’s ties to terror have been revealed, Goldknopf demanded that the agency be evicted from state land.

In a letter to UNRWA authorized by Goldknopf, the ILA demanded that the agency pay them NIS 27.1 million ($7.3 million) for using Israeli state land without consent for the last seven years.

The agency was ordered to “immediately stop any illegal use, destroy everything you have built in violation of the law, vacate the land of any people or items and return it to the [ILA] within 30 days from the date of this letter.”

The Im Tirtzu organization, which has been leading the battle to evict the UNWRA from Jerusalem, stated: “Just yesterday, we held another demonstration outside the UNWRA offices, and in recent months, we have held dozens of demonstrations and protests in front of the UNWRA offices. We sent thousands of messages to ministers, MKs, and the head of the National Security Council demanding an end to the farce of the presence of the UNWRA terror organization in Jerusalem. We are happy to learn that the public pressure has borne fruit. Yashar Koach to Minister Goldknopf for his determination!”

A UNWRA employee abducting the body of a slain Israeli on October 7th.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



