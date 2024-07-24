Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Master Halacha With Clarity: Join Chavra D’Hilchisa!

Communicated Content

Do you want to master the intricacies of Hilchos Shabbos or Basar B’Chalav in just one year? Now you can, with Chavra D’Hilchisa.

Chavra D’hilchisa provides you the opportunity to become proficient in Halacha with our professional, innovative, fast-paced, and interactive program featuring world class magidei shiur, first-rate course materials, with a Teudas Halachah or Keser Halacha Certificate upon completion.

Chavra D’hilchisa is perfect for the serious loimed who wants to attain mastery in Halacha through a clear, professional and comprehensive program.

Starting this September, the program will offer both in-person and Zoom classes, providing unparalleled access to top-tier Rabbanim and Magidei Shiur instruction regardless of your geographic location.

The program is under the guidance of Rabbi Daniel Glatstein, Rav and Morah D’asra of Kehilas Tiferes Mordechai in Cedarhurst, New York, Rabbi Glatstein is a prolific speaker and mechaber sefarim, with a global following. Rabbi Glatstein will be teaching HIlchos Issur V’Heter, beginning with Basar B’Chalav this Elul.

The HIlchos Shabbos Shiur will be taught by Rabbi Daniel Osher Kleinman, a renowned posek and the Rov of K’hal Nachlas Dovid in Brooklyn, NY. He is the mechaber of the nine-volume Kovetz Halachos featuring the piskei halacha of HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlit”a.  

Participants will receive an elucidated Shulchan Aruch or Mishnah Berurah, and extensive course materials including charts, diagrams, clear and concise summaries and more. The program is designed to maximize the success of each lomeid.

So if you have always wanted to learn Halacha with clarity, this is your chance.

Enrollment for Chavra D’Hilchisa is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. 

Join us this September and embark on a journey to master Halacha with clarity and confidence through Chavra D’Hilchisa.

For more information and to sign up, please visit our website at https://www.chavradehilchisa.com or contact us at 347-459-7352




