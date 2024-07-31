After a Brain Injury BINA Will Be There In the Moment and Beyond

Brain injury.

In one shattering moment, life changes completely.

Shock. Overwhelm. Confusion. And incredible pain.

Within moments, patients and families must make critical decisions with no experience, information, or research.

BINA was created to be there in every one of those moments –

For over 20 years.

For over 5,000 families.

In endless ways, BINA eases those stressful moments and replaces them with moments of support, hope, and healing.

Whether from car accidents, falls, strokes, brain tumors…families need help as they face the complex and overwhelming world of brain injury.

After a brain injury, BINA will be there. For a lifetime.

Help BINA meet their campaign goal with your generous donation at www.charidy.com/bina

July 30 – August 1





BINA provides guidance, assistance and support to brain injury, stroke and spinal injury survivors of all ages and their families.

Rehabilitation Referrals • Care Navigation • Case Management • Medical Advocacy • Counseling and Support • Insurance Advocacy • Educational Advocacy