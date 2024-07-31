Report: Haniyeh’s Bodyguard Played Part In Elimination, Missile Fired From Nearby Building

Iranian media outlets are reporting that one of Hamas leader Ismail Hanieyh’s bodyguards is the one who conveyed information to the operatives who eliminated him.

The reports added that the missile fired at Haniyeh was not only fired from within Iran but was fired from a nearby building.

The operatives launched an Israeli-made Spike short-range missile into the room where Haniyeh was staying at an IRCG “guest house” in northern Tehran.

According to the reports, it is possible that more than one of Hanieyh’s bodyguards assisted the “operatives’ in the elimination.

