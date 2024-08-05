Transform Lives Through Chinuch Atzmai: Sponsor a Child Today

Chinuch Atzmai, Israel’s premier network of Torah schools, is dedicated to providing high-quality religious education to Jewish children across the country, especially in disadvantaged communities.

With 215 communities, 127 Kiruv schools, and 30,000 Kiruv students, Chinuch Atzmai is at the forefront of preserving and promoting traditional Jewish values.

When you sponsor a Chinuch Atzmai Kiruv child, you’re not just making a difference today—you’re changing future generations forever. Our extensive network, including 1,600 daily bus routes transporting 20,000 students, ensures every child has access to quality education.

Join us in this vital mission!

With an annual budget of $22,000,000, every sponsorship helps secure a brighter, more Torah-centered future for our children.