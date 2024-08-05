Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Transform Lives Through Chinuch Atzmai: Sponsor a Child Today

Communicated Content

Chinuch Atzmai, Israel’s premier network of Torah schools, is dedicated to providing high-quality religious education to Jewish children across the country, especially in disadvantaged communities.

With 215 communities, 127 Kiruv schools, and 30,000 Kiruv students, Chinuch Atzmai is at the forefront of preserving and promoting traditional Jewish values.

When you sponsor a Chinuch Atzmai Kiruv child, you’re not just making a difference today—you’re changing future generations forever. Our extensive network, including 1,600 daily bus routes transporting 20,000 students, ensures every child has access to quality education.

Join us in this vital mission!

With an annual budget of $22,000,000, every sponsorship helps secure a brighter, more Torah-centered future for our children.

Sponsor a child today and save generations!
www.chinuchatzmai.org/




Popular Posts

TENSION GROWS: Iran Orders Pilots To Change Their Routes Ahead Of Expected Attack

Iranian MP: “We Won’t Settle For Anything Less Than Netanyahu’s Elimination”

Hezbollah Tried To Carry Out Large-Scale Attack Against IDF Forces

U.S. Resumes Delayed Weapons Shipment to Israel Amid Conditional Agreements

HAMAS ROCKETS: 1 Israeli Injured In Direct Hit From Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel

1st Chareidim Scheduled To Report To Induction Centers, Extremists Clash With Police

IDF Officer & Soldier Injured In Direct Hezbollah Hit In The Galil

IDF Launches New Alert System For Large-Scale Emergencies

Ritchie Torres: “Only Israel Is Blamed For Defending Itself Against 7,000 Rockets”

Ariel Bibas, Still Held Hostage By Hamas In Gaza, Will Turn 5 In Captivity On Monday

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network