Hezbollah Tried To Carry Out Large-Scale Attack Against IDF Forces

IDF defense officials believe that Hezbollah tried to carry out a large-scale attack against IDF forces on the northern border when it fired three suicide drones at an IDF command center overnight Sunday.

One drone was intercepted but two others scored direct hits near Ayelet Shachar, injuring an IDF officer and soldier.

The attack was not the first time that Hezbollah attempted to strike the command center.

Defense officials believe that Hezbollah is now using aerial footage to identify other targets in the Galil and that it obtained some footage of Israeli targets with the assistance of Russia, China and Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)