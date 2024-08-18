Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LIVE: Tu B’Av Together Livestreamed Events for Shidduchim Is Sun & Mon! Rabbonim Shadchanim Concert + Free Tefillah @ Amuka

Communicated Content

­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­  

Klal Yisrael will davening for one another beginning at 10am on Monday Aug 19 – reciting 8 specific kapitlach of Tehillim.
📖Click here to download the FREE Artscroll Tehillim

There will be 2 LIVE EVENTS

There will be 2 Live Events with Rabbonim & Musical performances to watch online at www.TuBavTogether.com

SUNDAY 8/18 @ 7:00 pm EST: FREE LIVE MUSIC EVENT & INSPIRATION WITH RABBONIM AND MUSICAL PERFOMANCES

MONDAY 8/19 @ 10:00 am EST: LIVE TEFILLAH EVENT WITH LEADING RABBANIM — SAY TEHILLIM TOGETHER WITH KLAL YISRAEL! WATCH LIVE AT TUBAVTOGETHER.COM

 At the same time as Klal Yisrael davens, each in their part of the world, there will be a minyan of Talmidei Chachamim in Amuka, davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (it’s free) through Yad L’Achim.

Tu B’Av Together is a Yad L’Achim initiative founded in 2015. Shidduchim is a topic that truly brings the entire spectrum of Klal Yisroel together. Tu B’Av Together, a day for tefillah—for shidduchim—is recognizing the need to daven for this important aspect of the Jewish people. We have been zoche to have millions of Yidden involved in tefillah, and with every year, one Jewish tefillah at a time, we’ll bring shidduchim closer to those yearning.

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218




