MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: 30 Chaveirim Volunteers Recover Woman’s Lost Rings After 5-Hour Search

In a remarkable instance of chessed, approximately 30 Chaveirim volunteers from across Boro Park, Queens, Flatbush, Williamsburg, and the Catskills united to help a woman who lost her rings at Hunters Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens.

The woman had removed her rings and placed them on her skirt while she and her husband washed their hands. When she stood up, the rings fell to the ground and were lost.

Responding to the call for help, Chaveirim members arrived with lighting equipment and metal detectors provided by Rockland Chaveirim. After an extensive five-hour search, conducted late into the night, the volunteers successfully located both rings, much to the relief of the couple.

