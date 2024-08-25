Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ruti Fried 8-month-old Baby Is Fighting a Cruel Cancer That Threatens Her Life

Communicated Content


*My name is Yisrael Fried, Ruti’s father.* Our baby is now fighting for her life. While most of you are enjoying quality time with your families, going out on trips, and spending these warm summer days together, we are living our worst nightmare.

Instead of planning Ruti’s first summer vacation, *we are battling a vicious cancer that has attacked her small body.* Each passing day brings new pain and greater fear. The doctors say that only urgent treatment in Boston can save her life, but the costs are beyond our means.

I am begging you—help us save Ruti. *Every donation,* can be the hope that gives her the chance to grow up, *Please don’t leave us alone in this fight.* 

Donate now

*Our baby, 8-month-old Ruti, is fighting for her life against a cruel cancer.* 😰

We are begging for your help—only an expensive treatment in Boston can save her. 

Every donation you make could be the miracle that Ruti so desperately needs. 💓

*Please, don’t leave us alone.* 




