How Can a Working Professional Master Halacha?

The path to acquiring and comprehending Halacha begins at the roots—through the study of Gemara and Rishonim, leading all the way to practical Halacha. At the Virtual Halacha Program, under the auspices of HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl shlita, our program is meticulously structured and organized, providing you with the solid foundation necessary for this in-depth approach to learning Halacha in a systematic way.

In the program, you’ll receive carefully selected marei mekomos, engaging video shiurim, comprehensive summaries, and dedicated support to help you master the material.

Our program also offers an opportunity to earn semicha, empowering you to take your learning to the next level.

JOIN NOW

Join hundreds of working professionals who are growing and thriving through our program, enjoying the depth and clarity that comes with learning Halacha the right way.

Ready to elevate your learning? VHP is here for that.

Starting a new zman now.

Vhalacha.com