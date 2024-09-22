Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

New Video From Rebbetzin Koldetzki

Communicated Content

Ensure your name is on the shtender of “The Chofetz Chaim of our generation” during Rosh HaShana, Aseres Yemei Teshuva, and Ne’ilah. Rav Yitzchak Koldetzki & Rebbetzin Koldetzki are seeking urgent help for a prominent Talmid Chochom who is critically ill. They believe this is a matter of pikuach nefesh.

Rebbetzin Koldetzki encourages donations of $298, which corresponds to the gematria of mercy The Rebbetzin promises that those who contribute will receive blessings for a good year, health, and happiness, and their names will be included in her husband’s tefillos during Rosh HaShana, Aseres Yemei Teshuva, and Ne’ilah of Yom Kippur. Rebbetzin Koldetzki will also daven for donors during hafrashas challah and the lighting of candles on Erev Rosh Hashanah and Erev Yom Kippur.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE 




Popular Posts

IS SINWAR DEAD? IDF Probing If Hamas Leader Was Eliminated In Recent Airstrikes

IDF Intercepts UAV Launched from Iraq After Entering Israeli Airspace

Supreme Court Rejects “Frivolous Petition” Against Harav Dovid Yosef’s Candidacy For Chief Rabbi

ASSASSINATED? Iranian Official Suggests Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter Was Downed By Exploding Pager

REPORT: Hezbollah Pagers Were Individually Detonated, Attackers Knew Where Targets Were

WATCH: Netanyahu: “If Hezbollah Didn’t Get The Message, I Promise You, It Will Get The Message”

TEAMWORK: Collaboration Between Shomrim And Police Leads To Arrest In Crown Heights Postal Worker Robbery

US Hopes Increased IDF Pressure Will Force Hezbollah To Back Down

ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: Northern Hospitals Go Underground, Schools Close

WATCH: Dashcam Footage Of The Moment Rocket Hits Kiryat Bialik

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network