The Halachic Obligation For Those in Israel to Visit the Website, “FVAP.Gov”

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Is this headline true? Is there actually a halachic obligation to visit FVAP.gov? Would Rav Moshe Feinstein zt”l, the Steipler Gaon zt”l, the Slonimer Rebbe zt”l and the Vishnitzer Rebbe really say that this is a halachic obligation?

Well, let’s list two qualifications:

1] It particularly applies to American citizens over 18 studying or living in Eretz Yisroel. But it does include Seminary girls and Yeshiva Bochurim.

2] There is an alternative to FVAP.gov and that is visiting the OU Israel Center in Jerusalem. They will provide overseas voters all the tools and information needed so they can vote in the upcoming election. In the past – these absentee ballots made a difference.

The OU-Israel Office is located at 22 Rechov Keren Hayesod (between Sokolov Street and Mendel Mocher Seforim Street). Their dates and hours to help you register to vote are:

Sunday September 22, 2024 11AM to 2PM

Monday September 23, 2024 10AM to 2PM

Tuesday September 24, 2024 10AM to 2PM

Wednesday September 25, 2024 11AM to 2PM

Sunday September 29, 2024 11AM to 2PM

Monday September 30, 2024 10AM to 2PM

Tuesday October 1, 2024 10AM to 2PM

Wednesday October 2, 2024 11AM to 2PM

Thursday October 26, 2024 11AM to 2PM

They can also visit: https://www.ou.org/votefromabroad

THE OBLIGATION

Is there an actual halachic obligation to vote?

The short answer is – yes.

THE OBLIGATION – RAV FEINSTEIN’S VIEW

Rav Moshe Feinstein zt”l discusses the obligation to vote in an English letter, and finds the source of such an obligation in the notion of Hakaras HaTov—expressing our gratitude. In 1984, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York was conducting a voter registration campaign. Rav Moshe Feinstein was approached and responded that, in fact, Jews should vote.

Subsequently, a letter was released signed by Rav Feinstein delineating the obligation to vote. The letter stated:

“On reaching the shores of the United States, Jews found a safe haven. The rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights have allowed us the freedom to practice our religion without interference and to live in this republic in safety.

A fundamental principle of Judaism is hakaras hatov — recognizing benefits afforded us and giving expression to our appreciation. Therefore, it is incumbent on each Jewish citizen to participate in the democratic system which guards the freedoms we enjoy. The most fundamental responsibility incumbent on each individual is to register and to vote.

Therefore, I urge all members of the Jewish community to fulfill their obligations by registering as soon as possible, and by voting. By this, we can express our appreciation and contribute to the continued security of our community.”

RECTIFYING AN URGENT MATTER

On the other hand, the Steipler Gaon zt”l seems to view the obligation of voting as a means of fulfilling the need to rectify an urgent matter. Indeed, he is cited in Orchos Rabbeinu p. 141 in Cheshvan of 5726, as even having permitted a mourner within the seven days of mourning to vote when the need to vote is urgent.

RESPECTING THE VIEW OF THE GEDOLEI TORAH

The Slonimer Rebbe zt”l and others (See Bais Yaakov Yerichon L’Inyanei Chinuch 027-028 p. 30) have proposed an entirely different reason for the obligation. They write that the obligation to vote stems from the obligation to respect the view of Gedolei Torah.

STRENGTHENING TORAH

The Vishnitzer Rebbe writes that the obligation to vote in Israel stems from the obligation to strengthen Torah (Michtevei Kodesh #238).

PIKUACH NEFESH

Is there perhaps an additional reason that applies this year, that it can save Jewish lives? This author thinks that it does. But remember, if you don’t register, you cannot vote.

In conclusion, there does seem to be a halachic obligation to vote either stemming from Hakaras HaTov, according to Rav Feinstein zt”l, rectifying an urgent matter according to the Steipler zt”l, respecting the view of the Gedolei Torah according to the Slonimer Rebbe, and from the obligation of strengthening Torah according to the Vishnitzer Rebbe.

We also do not see any indication that the above reasons are mutually exclusive. In other words, there could very well be five different halachic reasons why those learning or living in Eretz Yisroel should register to vote and actually vote. This is our hishtadlus according to the aforementioned Gedolim.

The author can be reached at [email protected]