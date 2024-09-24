We Are Live! Agudah Works for Klal Yisroel—And For YOU! CLICK HERE & Help Us Reach Our $10 Million Goal

CLICK HERE TO JOIN

Everyone knows Agudah does a lot for the Klal.

But not everyone understands what Agudah means to their personal life.

From daf yomi shiurim to safe schools, mortgage assistance, business entrepreneurship and end-of-life

﻿concerns, Agudah’s work impacts every Jewish person living in the USA.

With all the lobbying, legal advocacy, political partnerships, court happenings, and day to day tasks, the Agudah works for you every single day of the year.

Please help us this year so that we can continue to build and strengthen Klal Yisroel.

Transportation

In the past year, Agudah procured millions of dollars in funding for busing to and from school in state across the country. Whether it’s creating school routes on the MTA system in Baltimore, the first-time-ever busing in Lakewood and Florida, or fighting to keep busing in Rockland, Agudah is committed to ensuring every child gets to school on time, safely, and efficiently.

Learning Programs

Pirchei Agudas Yisroel launched Mishna Rishona, a phone learning system for boys to finish Shishah Sidrei Mishnah at their own pace – with over 20,000 mishnayos learned monthly. Pirchei also ran a Hasmadah Challenge over Chol Hamoed Sukkos and Pesach and celebrated the many boys who finished the entire Mishnayos before their bar mitzvahs.

PCS

Professional Career Services (PCS) provides career courses, job placement, and business consulting services. PCS offers highly rated courses for men and women in a variety of competitive fields and provides consulting services to both new and existing businesses. PCS also makes objectively well-suited matches between individuals looking for a job with employers looking to hire.

Yeshiva Services

As a member of the Committee, Yeshiva Services has secured tens of millions in Title funds to benefit our schools. These funds allow for updated school facilities, counseling and mentoring, professional development, and extracurriculars – all to guarantee our children a complete and well-rounded education.

Security

This year more than ever, we have needed our security to be top notch. Agudah advocated for an increase of funding from the national Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), in addition to advocating for an increase in security budget in specific states. Agudah’s advocacy secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to increase the security of our communities across the country.

Lunch Programs

In the tri-state area and beyond, Agudah is constantly working to expand the National School Lunch Program to cover more students and more food in more states. Chief among this year’s accomplishments is the NJ Legislature expanding free lunches to children in public schools – thanks, Agudah!

