Donald Trump Briefed On “Real and Specific” Iranian Assassination Threats To His Life

Donald Trump was briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on Tuesday regarding alleged assassination threats from Iran, his campaign announced.

“President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

The campaign noted that these threats have “heightened in the past few months,” and that U.S. government officials are actively working to protect the former president and ensure the upcoming elections are not disrupted.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran pleaded not guilty to charges related to a plot to assassinate a U.S. politician, purportedly in retaliation for the 2020 U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. The defendant named Trump as a potential target, though sources familiar with the case said it wasn’t part of a broader plot to assassinate the former president.

Federal authorities are also investigating two other incidents involving Trump: an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf course in mid-September and a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13. No evidence of Iranian involvement has been found in either case.

Additionally, U.S. officials revealed last week that Iranian hackers had stolen and distributed material from Trump’s campaign to individuals connected with Democratic President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. This is part of a larger alleged effort by Tehran to influence the U.S. election. Biden, who stepped down as a candidate in late July, was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now facing Trump in the race for the November 5 election.

In August, the U.S. accused Iran of launching cyber operations against both major presidential campaigns, an allegation Iran has dubiously denied.

