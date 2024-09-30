Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Frum Man in Jail Pleads for Help

Communicated Content

Yisroel G, a 34-year-old Lubavitch father of three, has been involuntarily incarcerated for four years due to untreated mental illness. Once a beloved entertainer, he now urgently needs funds for medical care, legal representation, and essential support. Without assistance, Yisroel’s health and chances for recovery may decline further. CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Prominent Rabbonim, including Rabbi Aron Lankry and Rabbi Ariel Mekaiten, recognize this situation as a case of piydon shvuyim, highlighting the importance of this mitzvah.

Your generous support can help Yisroel reclaim his life and reunite with his family.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE




