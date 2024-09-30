Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Ukrainian Jewish Soldiers to Sound Shofar on Front Lines as Thousands Prepare for Yom Tov


As Ukraine enters its third wartime holiday season, the country’s Jewish community faces unprecedented challenges. Amid intensifying combat across all fronts, severe power outages, and sanitation crises, a massive military mobilization has swept up many Ukrainian Jews.

In a groundbreaking move, the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU) is bringing Rosh Hashanah observances directly to Jewish soldiers on the front lines.

FJCU volunteers have crisscrossed the 620-mile front over the past fortnight, delivering custom holiday kits to troops. These packages include Ukrainian-translated prayer books, traditional skullcaps, pocket Psalms, and an array of holiday essentials from honey to Sabbath candles. Practical items like canned goods and hygiene supplies are also included, alongside informational materials about the holidays.

In an unprecedented initiative, the FJCU distributed 35 shofars across various military positions. At each location, a Jewish soldier was trained to sound the traditional ram’s horn, ensuring that the iconic Rosh Hashanah trumpet will echo across the battlefield for the first time.

“The soldiers’ response was overwhelming,” reports Rabbi Yaakov Sinyakov, who spearheaded the military outreach. “It reinforced their connection to their faith and heritage, even in the midst of conflict.”

The FJCU’s efforts extend beyond the front lines. Working with Chabad emissaries in 30 Ukrainian cities, they’ve dispatched similar holiday kits to 51,000 Jewish households nationwide, reaching communities in 169 locations across the country.

Rabbi Meir Stambler, FJCU chairman, noted that despite the ongoing war, synagogues across Ukraine are expected to be filled for Rosh Hashanah services. “We’re also providing festive meals for thousands,” he added. “Our deepest hope is that this new year will usher in peace, prosperity, and ultimate redemption, leaving the hardships of the past behind.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERRIFIED: Visibly Sweating New Hezbollah Leader Insists They’re Ready For An IDF Ground Invasion

Convicted Felon Ehud Olmert Says Lebanon Ground Operation “Will Not Resolve The [Hezbollah] Issue”

TEARS FOR TERRORISTS: “I Wish I Could Sacrifice My Children To Have Nasrallah Back”

WATCH: Netanyahu Appeals To Iranians: “Your Leaders Don’t Care About You”

Report: US Aiding Israel To Prepare For Major Iranian Retaliatory Attack

Report: IDF Special Forces Entered Hezbollah Tunnels Ahead Of Ground Operation

Hamas Leader In Lebanon, UNWRA Employee, Eliminated In IDF Strike

FIRST STRIKE IN HEART OF BEIRUT: IDF Eliminates Three PLO Leaders

Pindrus: “The Funds You Cut To Yeshivos Is Exactly The Amount Moody’s Downgraded”

Cleveland Hatzalah Participates In MCI Drill At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport [PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network