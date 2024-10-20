Why I Chose to Support All Israel’s Children

As the devastating news of October 7th, 2023 flooded my screen, I found myself overwhelmed with heartbreak and helplessness. The horror of families torn apart, children left orphaned, and a country grappling with profound loss weighed heavily on my heart. I felt an urgent need to help but didn’t know where to begin.

Then I learned about All Israel’s Children, an organization that offers a lifeline to Israel’s war orphans and provides a meaningful way for people like me to make a real, lasting difference. Through them, I found hope—hope for healing and a brighter future for these children.

Mending Hearts, Building Futures: A Transformative Approach

What immediately drew me to All Israel’s Children was their laser-sharp focus on the emotional recovery of war orphans. They go far beyond offering financial assistance. Their approach is deeply personal and compassionate, centered on the child’s emotional and psychological well-being. The goal: to develop solid, everlasting connections between the child and people in the world who care about them.

The Guiding Lights: Mentors

A cornerstone of All Israel’s Children’s approach is pairing each orphan with a dedicated mentor. These mentors play a crucial role in the children’s lives. They provide a consistent, supportive presence, offering stability in a world that has been upended for these children. Each mentor is trained to understand and respond to their child’s unique needs, helping them navigate their grief and trauma. Beyond emotional support, mentors help children build resilience, cope with loss, and develop essential life skills. By demonstrating care, commitment, and healthy relationships, mentors offer positive examples for the children to emulate. Perhaps most importantly, mentors help children envision and work towards a positive future, encouraging their dreams and aspirations.

One story that particularly moved me was that of a young boy who developed a debilitating fear of water after losing his father. All Israel’s Children didn’t just acknowledge his trauma—they acted. Through carefully tailored emotional therapy and the support of a dedicated mentor, they helped him overcome his fear. This level of individualized care demonstrates the depth of the organization’s commitment, treating every child’s unique trauma with sensitivity and understanding.

The Power of Connection: The “Adopt-an-Orphan” Program

Why I Chose to Adopt an Orphan

“Adopting” an orphan allows families from around the world to form direct, personal connections with the orphans, committing to their emotional and financial support. It’s a relationship that transcends the traditional notion of tzedakah, transforming the act of giving into something far more profound—a lasting bond between families.

As “Adopters”, it’s not just about the money. The experience is immersive, transforming the way we see our role in the lives of these children. Each “Adopter” takes on the responsibility of not just supporting an orphan financially but becoming an integral part of their healing journey, sharing in their joys, struggles, and milestones.

Forging Unbreakable Bonds

The emotional depth of this connection is immeasurable. “Adopters” report profound experiences that highlight the impact of their involvement. These connections are built through shared milestones, such as celebrating birthdays and achievements, creating a sense of extended family.

Regular communication through letters, video calls, and visits provides ongoing emotional support and encouragement, enabling the “Adopters” to become lifelong mentors and friends. Interestingly, the impact is not one-sided; the experience has profoundly changed the “Adopters’” own lives, increasing their empathy, gratitude, and sense of purpose.

For example, the Czermak family from Lakewood, New Jersey, formed a deep bond with 13-year-old Aviel and his family from Ofakim. What started as a short visit in Ofakim culminated in a week-long stay in Lakewood filled with laughter, joy, and shared experiences. For Aviel, this connection became a lifeline, helping him navigate his grief while creating a long-term bond that enriched both his life and the lives of the Czermak family.

As one “Adopter” beautifully expressed: “Before we met our adopted child, I thought of this as tzedakah, a kind of donation. But after spending time together, it became so much more—it became about sharing in their life, their hopes, and their dreams.”

Empowering Change: Your Path to Making a Difference

While the “Adopt-an-Orphan” program is a powerful manifestation of All Israel’s Children’s mission, there are many other ways to get involved and contribute to a child’s healing journey. Monthly or one-time financial contributions can significantly impact a child’s life. Sending personalized care packages with letters, small gifts, and thoughtful items is another way to show care and support.

Community involvement is also crucial. Whether organizing fundraisers, awareness events, or group projects, or volunteering directly with the children in Israel, every action makes a difference. Schools, in particular, can play a vital role in supporting this cause. For example, students can exchange encouraging messages with orphaned children in Israel of similar ages, accompanying each other on their respective life journeys and fostering cross-cultural connections and friendships.

When we reach out to support these orphans, we engage in a collective effort to heal a wounded Israeli society. Through these personal relationships, we build a stronger, more compassionate global Jewish family that reaches far beyond Israel’s borders.

Our Children Are Waiting

Despite the significant impact of All Israel’s Children, there are still many more children waiting for support. Each orphan has a unique story, and with the right connections and care, they can rediscover joy and belonging in a world that may feel uncertain.

By opening our hearts, we can change lives. If you are moved to be a part of this life-changing mission, please visit AllIsraelsChildren.org. Together, let’s help bring back smiles to the faces of Israel’s war orphans, reaffirming our commitment to each other and to the future of the Jewish community.