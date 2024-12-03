Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Tonight (Tuesday) – Virtual Open House – Yeshiva of Saint Louis (MTI)

Communicated Content

At MTI, our top notch chinuch at our five-star campus proudly produces Bnei Torah who are ready to embrace today’s challenges and become future leaders of Klal Yisroel.

If you are looking for an out-of-town dorm yeshiva for your son that offers:

– Stimulating shiurim which challenge each talmid to fully engage in limud haTorah, along with a strong secular studies program for maximum intellectual involvement.

– Relatable rebbeim who engage and encourage growth in ruchnius and yiras shamayim through limud haTorah, as well as a love for Yahadus and Klal Yisroel.

– A positive culture and happy environment, ensuring a balance between structure and creative energy outlets.

Join the Virtual Open House Tonight – 12/03  
8:00 – 8:45pm (CST)/ 9:00-9:45pm (EST)

Sign up Now:  https://www.missouritorah.org/admissions

To schedule a visit to the Yeshiva or to reserve a spot for the 8th grade Shabbaton, please call Rabbi Dovid Fromowitz at 636-778-1896 x101




Popular Posts

FRAUD ALERT: YWN Reader Scammed By Thieves Impersonating High-Profile Jewelers “Vookum” And “Moses The Jeweler”

Photo Essay Part 2: Annual Chabad Kinnus Hashluchim; Photo Credit: Itzik Belenitzki/Kinus.com

TRUMP THREATENS HAMAS: Release The Hostages Now Or “There Will Be Hell To Pay”

Photo Essay Part 1: Annual Chabad Kinnus Hashluchim Attended By 6,500

Based On “Top Secret Info,” Shin Bet Moves Netanyahu’s Court Case To Tel Aviv

“ACTS OF TERROR:” Indictment Against 4 Suspects Reveals They Were Well-Aware Of The Risks

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: Hezbollah Fires 2 Rockets At Israel; PM and DM Vow Harsh Response

WATCH: Gallant Visits 770 At Kinus Hashluchim: “I Led The War As A Shaliach Of Hashem”

Ben Gvir Moves To Ban Mosque Loudspeakers, Sparks Backlash

WATCH: Far-Left, Anti-Israel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Could Be “Formidable” 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network