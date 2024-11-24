IDF Strikes 12 Hezbollah Command Centers In Beirut After Terrorists Fire 250 Rockets At Israel

The IDF announced that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted targeted strikes on 12 Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s Dahieh district, a key stronghold of the terrorist group, after hundreds of rockets were fired at Israel on Sunday.

The strikes targeted units responsible for Hezbollah’s military operations, including weapons smuggling and missile attacks.

Among the targets were command centers linked to Hezbollah’s Intelligence Unit, its coast-to-sea missile unit, and Unit 4400, which facilitates weapons smuggling from Iran through Syria into Lebanon. The IDF accused Hezbollah of embedding its infrastructure within civilian areas, using residents as human shields.

To minimize civilian harm, the IDF said it employed extensive precautions, including prior intelligence gathering, aerial surveillance, and advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.

“These command centers were used to plan, command, and execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and to monitor terrorist activity targeting IDF troops in southern Lebanon,” the IDF said.

The IDF reported that as of 11:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, approximately 250 projectiles had been fired into Israel from Lebanon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)