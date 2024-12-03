Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Akiva Announces Chanukah Concert in Los Angeles

Communicated Content

Top Israeli star Akiva will perform at Los Angeles’s Wilshire Ebell Theatre on the 5th night of Chanukah, December 29th, creating an evening of music and unity that blends soulful emotion with celebration and joy.

In 2018, Akiva Turgeman’s single Al Taazvi Yadayim catapulted him to the top of Israeli charts overnight. But he had already spent years writing songs that blended Middle Eastern and Western styles, fused religious themes with everyday emotions, and resonated with both religious and secular audiences alike. He was ready for the spotlight.

Today, Akiva’s fresh, authentic style has made him one of Israel’s most popular singers, earning him a large and growing fanbase worldwide. In 2022, he sold out concerts in Miami and Orlando and, over the past six years, has performed on the most prestigious stages of Jewish music across the United States, Europe, and throughout Israel.

Now, ahead of Chanukah, he’s announced a U.S. concert tour that kicks off in Los Angeles on the 5th night of Chanukah. “It’s so important to stand together now,” he said. “Our unity reminds us that we are one nation—no matter where we are worldwide.”

Held in the iconic Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Akiva’s Chanukah concert will take participants on a journey of soulful melodies, celebrating the joy and pride of Chanukah alongside the unifying, intimate emotions of everyday life and its blessings.

To purchase tickets, visit go-out.co/event/1731436259367




Popular Posts

Israel Worried That Jihadis Could Capture Syrian Chemical Weapons Amid Rebel Gains

FUTURE KAMALA VOTER? Bratty McBratface Goes On Epic Rampage In Walmart [VIDEO]

DRAMATIC DEVELOPMENT: Judge Says “Evidence” Against Feldstein Is Weak, Orders His Release From Prison

PANDEMIC FAILURES EXPOSED: Congressional Report Paints Damning Picture of Public Health Mismanagement

BRUTAL: CNN Anchor Makes Top House Dem Watch Video Of Himself Guaranteeing Biden Wouldn’t Pardon His Son [VIDEO]

Report: Syria’s Assad Asked Israel To Help Fight Off Rebels

Ceasefire? IDF Strikes Lebanon But Under US Pressure, Avoids Beirut

Rescued Hostage: “My Views Have Completely Changed Since October 7”

IDF Establishes 19 New Military Bases In Central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor, Suggesting Long-Term Presence

Israeli Jets Force Suspected Iranian Arms Plane to Turn Back Over Syria

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network