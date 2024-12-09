Support Excellence in Torah Education: Join the Mirrer Yeshiva Annual Dinner

The prestigious Mirrer Yeshiva cordially invites you to join its Annual Dinner, a meaningful evening dedicated to supporting one of America’s premier centers of Torah learning. This year’s event, taking place on Sunday, December 15th at The Palace in Brooklyn, holds special significance as it serves as a memorial dinner honoring the legacy of R’ Mendel Tessler ע”ה, a Holocaust survivor who exemplified remarkable resilience and dedication to Torah values.

An Evening of Recognition and Inspiration

The dinner will honor several distinguished individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Jewish education and our community.

– Rav Chanoch Schulgasser will receive the Harbotzas Torah Award for his dedication to Torah education

– Rabbi Hanania Abisror will be presented with the Horav Shraga Moshe Kalmanowitz Award

– Rabbi & Mrs. Ariel Boiangiu will be recognized as Parents of the Year

– A special Memorial Tribute will be made to Mr. William Wealcatch ע”ה

More Than Just a Dinner

Your participation in this event goes far beyond enjoying an elegant evening. By attending or contributing, you directly support:

– The continuation of intensive Torah study programs

– Scholarship opportunities for dedicated students

– Enhancement of educational resources and facilities

– Strengthening of Jewish education for future generations

Join us!

Sunday, December 15, 2024

The Palace, 780 McDonald Avenue

Reception: 5:30 PM | Shiur: 6:00 PM | Dinner: 6:30 PM

Ways to Participate

Whether you can attend in person or not, your support makes a difference.

Please join us for this memorable evening, or make a dedication in honor or memory of a loved one. You will be contributing to the yeshiva’s educational mission

Support Torah Education Today

To reserve your place at the dinner or make a contribution, please visit www.rayze.it/mirdinner or contact the yeshiva directly at 718.645.0536 or [email protected].

Help ensure the future of Torah education. Your participation in this meaningful event will make a lasting impact on Jewish education and our community’s future.