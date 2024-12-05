An exciting event!!! “Scientific Proof of G-d.” In NYU at 7 pm tonight!!!
For students and young professionals.
Contact us to get the exact address
Zivi Ritchie: [email protected]
Phone : 1-646-395-9613
Whatsapp +972-545994582
Zivi Ritchie (Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering), developed the attached book, “Scientific Proof of G-d.”
For those who feel lost and can’t relate to Hashem (the Creator of the world and the universe), this book could really help.
View the youtube video here,
Parents and Rabbis all around the world need many ways of proving to ‘the off-derech’ Jew, post-Bar Mitzvah Reform teenager, uninformed Jewish youth, or young adults who are too skeptical for their own good; we now have the proof of G-d which should reach these people.
A pictorial, fun, booklet that explains how it is mathematically impossible to not recognize the Master of the Universe — G-d.
Mr. Ritchie is coming from Israel and will be in New York until December 11, 2024 and would like to speak at your shul, classroom, parlor meeting, or any gathering to teach and help to understand this proof and how to use it to reach Jews — even those who are new to Yiddishkeit … or old … or anyone who would appreciate a mathematical approach to understanding G-d.
Please download the attached free PDF file — a short but powerful little E-book, “Scientific Proof of G-d.” Please feel free to forward this ebook to whoever needs it. You can also print as many as you want and give it out for free.
Everyone can download the book “Scientific Proof of G-d” for free: Click here
You can also order hard copies of the booklet in bulk at the cost of printing, for only one dollar each!
Mr. Ritchie can be reached directly at [email protected] or call What’sApp 972-54-599-4582.
Endorsements for the Book from Rabbis:
I’m convinced!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Rabbi Yechezkel Sofer, Jerusalem)
Beautiful!! (Rabbi Moshe Weiner, author of “The Divine Code”, Ramot Jerusalem)
I saw the book. You should have success in bringing people closer to Judaism.
Request from people to donate money to distribute the booklet.
I saw the book. You should have success in bringing people closer to Judaism.
And send my regards to your parents. (Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh, Kfar Chabad, Head of Gal Einai)
Request from people to donate money to distribute the booklet.
(Rabbi Moshe Dubov, Jerusalem)
—————————————-
Zivi Ritchie Provides individual Coaching and Counseling by zoom to youth that are questioning the existence of G-d.
His coaching comes with a 100% money back guarantee if the client does not get completely convinced that G-d exists.
—————————————
You can learn how to use this
Scientific Proof of G-d
to help bring people closer to Judaism.
Scientific Proof of G-d
to help bring people closer to Judaism.
Professional Diploma and Certification Program in CBT Coaching (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy)
This Program now has an additional advanced course specializing in:
How to counsel youth that are questioning the existence of G-d.
This Program now has an additional advanced course specializing in:
How to counsel youth that are questioning the existence of G-d.
Apply for the course:
www.refuah.net
www.refuah.net
1-646-395-9613
The Refuah Institute is the leading provider of Torah based coach training in the world
and the only program to teach Torah based coaching with highly interactive distance learning workshops.
Refuah’s Torah life coaching approach enables people to achieve success and fulfillment in their work and life
through a synergy of proven scientific methods and Torah wisdom that promotes and enhances the lifelong process of learning.
Whether you are looking for an accredited coach training program, professional coaching certification, or powerful coaching skills
to help you be more successful in your career and life, you will find it with Refuah Institute’s Training Programs.
Upon graduation, you will have the skills of a trained professional coach and will be able to build a private coaching practice
or advance your career in a variety of organizational and educational settings.
To date, hundreds of coaches, counselors, educators, shluchim, organizational and community leaders,
kiruv workers, consultants, managers, and new career explorers have been trained through Refuah Institute.
Among Refuah Institute’s distinguished faculty members are Professor Joshua Ritchie MD, Rabbi Zelig Pliskin; Rabbi Zev Leff;
Rabbi Natan Schafer, MSC; Stewart Hirsch, J.D.; Rebbetzin Liliane Ritchie and Rebbitzen Rifka Finkel.
and the only program to teach Torah based coaching with highly interactive distance learning workshops.
Refuah’s Torah life coaching approach enables people to achieve success and fulfillment in their work and life
through a synergy of proven scientific methods and Torah wisdom that promotes and enhances the lifelong process of learning.
Whether you are looking for an accredited coach training program, professional coaching certification, or powerful coaching skills
to help you be more successful in your career and life, you will find it with Refuah Institute’s Training Programs.
Upon graduation, you will have the skills of a trained professional coach and will be able to build a private coaching practice
or advance your career in a variety of organizational and educational settings.
To date, hundreds of coaches, counselors, educators, shluchim, organizational and community leaders,
kiruv workers, consultants, managers, and new career explorers have been trained through Refuah Institute.
Among Refuah Institute’s distinguished faculty members are Professor Joshua Ritchie MD, Rabbi Zelig Pliskin; Rabbi Zev Leff;
Rabbi Natan Schafer, MSC; Stewart Hirsch, J.D.; Rebbetzin Liliane Ritchie and Rebbitzen Rifka Finkel.
All the best,
– Refuah Institute
To apply for courses:
Tel: 1-646-395-9613
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.refuah.net