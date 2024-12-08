Celebrate Shabbos Chanukah With REVACH at the Hyatt Regency Princeton

Looking for a memorable way to spend Chanukah with your family this year? Revach offers an extraordinary Shabbos Chanukah Program at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Princeton, from December 27-29, Parshas Mikeitz.

This Shabbos getaway features an impressive blend of Ruchnius and Gashmius to provide families with the perfect balance.

Gourmet Catering starting with toameha on Friday, through Sunday morning breakast.

Private dining options for families, Separate swimming facilities, Motzei Shabbos entertainment, Inspiring lectures and programming, and an exciting children’s program.

There will be inspirational lectures over shabbos by Rabbi Bentzion Klatzko, and Rabbi Binyomin Pruzansky.

On Motzei Shabbos, Guests will be treated to performances by the renowned New York Boys Choir, whose harmonious voices have captivated audiences worldwide and super star singer Michoel Pruzansky. Adding to the entertainment roster, master magician and ventriloquist RJ Lewis will astonish guests with his remarkable skills, while The Twin from France promises to deliver a spectacular performance for children of all ages.

The Hyatt Regency Princeton provides an elegant setting for this family retreat, offering modern amenities and comfortable accommodations.

Join us for an incredible Chanukah getaway. This Shabbos Chanukah promises to create lasting memories for the entire family.