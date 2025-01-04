Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Learning Gemara With Your Son CAN Be Productive + Pleasurable! LAST CHANCE TO SIGN UP!

Communicated Content

“Father-son learning is a cornerstone of our Mesorah, but it requires specific skills and understanding to be truly effective. It is possible to create beautiful relationships within Torah and help sharpen the sons’ minds and skills – productively and pleasurably. 


Rabbi Asher Sussman, veteran maggid shiur at Mesivta Keren HaTorah, founded Mavin Davar to help Rebbeim and tutors improve the Gemara learning experience for every boy. 


With over thirty years of experience in education, evaluations, and remediations, Rabbi Sussman provides specialized programs that cater to the unique needs of students facing learning challenges.


Now, he brings his expertise directly to the fathers – so they can be the best vehicles for their sons’ Hatzlacha. 


His “Veshinantam Levanecha” course, launching once again this Monday, emphasizes the importance of preparation, positive reinforcement, respect for the child’s input, and the identification of potential learning issues that may require additional support.


Principals, Rebbeim, and fathers share a common sentiment: 


“Everyone who takes this course walks away with newfound confidence and clarity – and it helps the boys tremendously.”


FATHERS:

THE COURSE LAUNCHES THIS WEDNESDAY – 

AND SLOTS ARE FILLING FAST!


For more information or to enroll, CLICK HERE, call (848)326-0287 or email at [email protected].





