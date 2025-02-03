Gimmel Beshalach Is THE Day! It’s the Day Favorable for Abundant Parnassah and Wealth

That most special date of the year has once again arrived. Tuesday of Parshas Beshalach- Gimmel Beshalach.

Gimmel Beshalach– that most auspicious day for an abundant income and wealth is almost here.

And what does this mean to you?

There are people whose lives were permanently changed by this date. People who, on one specific Tuesday, had their income problems vanish. Disappear.

Gimmel Beshalach. This is the day- the one day of the year.

On this day the Beis Din founded by Maran Sar HaTorah HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l will be signing the Beis Din’s “Certificate of Wealth and Abundant Income.”

Maran Sar HaTorah HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l wrote this certificate like an instruction manual- step by step, what to do, how to do it, how much, to whom, when- and what the result will be.

To contribute and receive the “Abundant Income Certificate” signed by the Beis Din founded by Maran Sar HaTorah HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l, click here>>>

And this is what’s written on it:

“Whoever contributes 3000 shekels [$900] over the course of three years to Kupat Ha’ir for a plentiful income to destitute families will merit middah knegged middah an abundant income and wealth, according to what we were promised in Shulchan Aruch .”

On the day of Gimmel Beshalach, the Beis Din members who were appointed by Maran Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l

Maranan HG”R Sh. Galai ‘ HG”R Sh. Steinman, HG”R M.Sh. Edelstein, HG”R M. Ben Shimon, HG”R Y. Sh. Kanievsky

will read the Parashat HaMan together and pray for the donors to have a good Parnassah, mentioning each name individually.