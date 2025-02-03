Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Trump Dodges Question on Israeli Annexation of West Bank, Talks About How Small Israel Is

President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

When asked in the Oval Office whether he supports Israel annexing the West Bank, U.S. President Trump declined to give a direct answer.

“I’m not going to talk about that. It certainly is a small, it’s a small country in terms of land,” he responded.

Holding up his pen, he continued: “See this pen? This wonderful pen on my desk is the Middle East, and the top of the pen — that’s Israel.”

 

“That’s not good, right? You know, it’s a pretty big difference. I use that as an analogy — it’s pretty accurate, actually.”

He then appeared to refer to Israel’s achievements, saying, “It’s a pretty small piece of land. It’s amazing what they’ve been able to do when you think about it, [There’s] a lot of good, smart brain power, but it is a very small piece of land, no question about it.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TORAH IN THE TRENCHES: IDF Rabbanut Unveils New Tactical Aron Kodesh To Protect Sifrei Torah In Battlefield

MAILBAG: $30,000 For This?! The Shocking Truth I Experienced Firsthand About Seminary In Eretz Yisroel

Jordan Considering Deporting Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi, Who Orchestrated Deadly Sbarro Pizza Bombing

Survey: Majority of Israelis Oppose Palestinian State, Support Sovereignty and Gaza Emigration Plan

WHERE’S MY MONEY? Ukraine’s Zelensky Says He Only Got $76 Billion Of $200 Billion Supposedly Provided By US

CATSKILLS: Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff Announces Reelection Bid, Secures Key Endorsement

MOMENTUM GROWING: 30 Brooklyn Rabbanim Gather To Address Shidduch Crisis, Endorse Age Gap Solution

Daniella Gilboa: “I Knew That Only Emunah Could Save Us”

The Special Bond Between The Filipino Captive And Yarden & Ofer

Shloshim Marked For Rebbitzen Devorah Bergman A”H

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network