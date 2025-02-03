WATCH: Trump Dodges Question on Israeli Annexation of West Bank, Talks About How Small Israel Is

When asked in the Oval Office whether he supports Israel annexing the West Bank, U.S. President Trump declined to give a direct answer.

“I’m not going to talk about that. It certainly is a small, it’s a small country in terms of land,” he responded.

Holding up his pen, he continued: “See this pen? This wonderful pen on my desk is the Middle East, and the top of the pen — that’s Israel.”

“That’s not good, right? You know, it’s a pretty big difference. I use that as an analogy — it’s pretty accurate, actually.”

He then appeared to refer to Israel’s achievements, saying, “It’s a pretty small piece of land. It’s amazing what they’ve been able to do when you think about it, [There’s] a lot of good, smart brain power, but it is a very small piece of land, no question about it.”