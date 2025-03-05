New Book! Becoming Godly: Integrating Torah and Psychology to Guide Our Lives

Becoming Godly: Integrating Torah and Psychology to Guide Us in Emulating Hashem, a new book by Rabbi Dr. Yosef Sokol offers a groundbreaking approach to understanding and actualizing human potential. His compelling work integrates the depth of Torah wisdom with the practical insights of modern psychology, presenting a cohesive framework for personal growth and purposeful living.

A rabbi, psychologist and faculty member at Touro University’s School of Health Sciences PsyD program, Dr. Sokol brings years of academic, clinical and Torah scholarship to this transformative project. He earned his semicha from Yeshivas Bais Yosef Novardok and his PhD in clinical psychology from Hofstra University. Drawing from his pioneering Continuous Identity Cognitive Therapy (CI-CT)—a model praised for its impact on navigating life transitions—he demonstrates how aligning daily choices with higher values leads to meaningful self-creation. This therapy bridges psychological principles with timeless Torah ideals, creating a unified pathway for spiritual and emotional development.

“Many people live lives with so little clarity of purpose and struggle to make meaningful choices,” said Dr. Sokol. “From major decisions like marriage to everyday ones like talking to a friend, our choices are building blocks of our identity that shape us and lead us toward a more or less meaningful life. Becoming Godly offers a path—based on Torah and psychology—to a more meaningful life. By exploring how understanding Torah, Hashem, our values and ourselves helps us make intentional choices, we can transform ourselves, find meaning and work to fulfill our Divine purpose.”

The book is structured around four key sections: Self-Creation, which examines how choices shape identity and draw individuals closer to the Creator; Torah, which reveals how mitzvos and study provide the ultimate guide for decision-making; Klal Yisrael, which explores collective identity and the role of unity in personal growth; and Walking in His Ways, a practical guide to emulating the Creator’s attributes in everyday life.