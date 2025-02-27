Limited Stock: Order Your Chesed Fund Pushka for Mobile Purim Fundraising – Deadline for Purim Fast Approaching!

Purim is just around the corner, bringing with it an incredible opportunity to fulfill the mitzvah of Matanos L’Evyonim and support those in need. For many shuls, yeshivos, and organizations, Purim is one of the most important fundraising days of the year. But with fewer people carrying cash, collecting donations efficiently can be a challenge.

This year, The Chesed Fund Pushka is here to help you raise more, faster, and with ease. Designed for mobile fundraising, this innovative system allows gabbaim and tzedakah collectors to securely process credit card donations on the go. With limited stock available, now is the time to place your order and ensure you’re ready before Purim.

Raise More with Digital Payment Options

Providing an easy way to donate by card or mobile payment significantly increases contributions. Many people are more likely to give when they don’t have to search for cash. Digital payments can help boost donations by up to 300 percent.

Perfect for On-the-Go Fundraising

Whether you’re collecting in shul, at the Purim seudah, or on the streets, The Chesed Fund Pushka ensures that every potential donor has a simple way to give.

Multiple Ways to Collect Donations

Pushka Mobile (S700 Card Reader) – A portable, touchscreen device that allows gabbaim and collectors to accept tap-to-pay, chip, and swipe donations anywhere.

Pushka App (Android & iPhone) – A completely free mobile app that turns your smartphone into a donation terminal, allowing you to collect credit card payments instantly.

Order Now – Limited Stock Available

To ensure delivery in time for Purim, you must act now. Supplies for the Pushka Mobile device are limited, and the deadline for orders is fast approaching.

Pushka App for Android & iPhone – Free to use, just download and start collecting donations. Download The Chesed Fund Pushka App on Android or iOS

Pushka Mobile (S700 Card Reader) – $99 per month (own it after six months), Processing fees are 3.9% (basic) 5.9% (premium) + $0.30 per transaction

This Purim, don’t let outdated methods limit your fundraising. With The Chesed Fund Pushka, you can reach more donors, collect more funds, and make a greater impact for those in need.

Order your Pushka Mobile today or download the free Pushka App to get started.