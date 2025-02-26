Cholei Yisroel We Have Your Back!

You may have a list of names you whisper every day, the names of those who are battling illness and relying on more than just medical science—they rely on a team of quiet heroes. At Chaim Medical, these heroes work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring no patient is left behind, no matter how dire the circumstances.

A Day in the Life at Chaim Medical

Imagine a three-year-old girl with leukemia, whose parents are grappling with fear and uncertainty. Behind her is a dedicated team at Chaim Medical, orchestrating everything from urgent care to ongoing treatment with a seamless intensity that few ever see.

Or consider a family crisis like that of the Abramowitz family, whose father needed an emergency airlift for surgery. Behind this high-tension scenario is a group of Chaim Medical professionals, ensuring safe transport and optimal care, guiding the family toward a full recovery.

The Scope of Chaim Medical’s Impact

50 weekly conferences with medical experts

71 medical professionals on staff

1,500 open medical cases

1,200 daily calls

These numbers barely scratch the surface of the intricate dance of logistics, expertise, and support that Chaim Medical provides every day.

Our Mission: No Patient Left Behind

Medical crises can strike unexpectedly, leaving families reeling with questions and fear. Chaim Medical is there from the first frantic phone call, offering reassurance, guiding patients to the right specialists, and managing complex medical scenarios that often require quick, decisive action.

Our team includes specialists in every area of medical care, from case managers to research analysts, all dedicated to finding the best path forward for each patient. We invest over $9.3 million annually to ensure our team has the latest technology and resources necessary to handle the most intricate cases.

Join Us in Making a Difference

As we launch our annual “Behind the Scenes” campaign on February 25 and 26, we invite you to join us in supporting these vital efforts. Your contributions help us continue our mission and expand our reach to those in dire need.

Let’s not just stand by—let’s show up for those who need us most. Your support can be the difference between hope and despair for thousands of Cholei Yisroel.

Together, we can continue to provide world-class care and make miracles happen behind the scenes.