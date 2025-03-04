Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Sofer Stam A Father A Husband He Was Their Whole World Until Tragedy Struck!

Communicated Content

Rabbi Meir Yeshuron, zt”l, a well known sofer stam  passed away suddenly before he could fulfill his promise to write tefillin for his son’s Bar Mitzvah. He leaves behind his widow and seven yesomim, all in desperate need of assistance.

The family is now facing significant financial challenges, including debts and basic survival needs. We ask you to join us in supporting them during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, helps ensure that the Yeshuron children can continue to grow up with the strength of Torah and yiras shomyim

A Rare Plea from the Admor of Nadborna-Bania shlit”a 

In a heartrending ksav written b’dam libo, the Admor shlit”a addresses the unimaginable tzarah of the almanah v’yesomim who are  in terrible financial struggle   and paskens clearly: This is a met mitzvah  inyan—a chiyuv gamur on Klal Yisroel to step forward helping the almana and yesomim.

Hashem should bring yeshuos to all those in need 

Donate Now to Make a Difference  

https://thechesedfund.com/vaad-ha-rabbanim/urgent-appeal-support-the-yeshuron-family-after-tragic-loss




