WILLIAMSBURG: Satmar Meats Vows to Keep Prices Stable Amid Canadian Tariffs

In response to inquiries from loyal customers and community members regarding the recent tariffs imposed on products from Canada—where its slaughterhouse is located—Satmar Meats of Williamsburg has issued a statement reassuring its patrons that prices will remain unchanged.

The well-known kosher meat supplier, with multiple locations in Williamsburg, emphasized its longstanding commitment to offering the most affordable prices in the Williamsburg area. Despite various challenges in the meat market over the years, Satmar Meats has consistently prioritized its customers by maintaining reasonable pricing on its Mehadrin-quality products.

In light of the new tariffs, Satmar Meats affirmed that it will take all necessary measures to ensure that these additional costs do not impact its customers. The company says they remain dedicated to providing high-quality kosher meat at the same competitive prices as before.

China, Canada and Mexico responded angrily on Tuesday to steep new tariffs imposed by President Trump, setting off a day of retaliatory actions, stern warnings and falling stock prices as the potential ramifications of an escalating trade war began to sink in.

Stung by the tariffs — an additional 10 percent on imports from China and 25 percent on almost all imports from Canada and Mexico — prompted Canada and China to quickly announce retaliatory actions, including measures that could bar some American products from their markets entirely and hit U.S. farmers particularly hard. Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, labeled Mr. Trump’s move “very dumb” in comments addressed directly to the president, and Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that her government would announce its own countermeasures on Sunday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)