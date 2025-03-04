Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WILLIAMSBURG: Satmar Meats Vows to Keep Prices Stable Amid Canadian Tariffs


In response to inquiries from loyal customers and community members regarding the recent tariffs imposed on products from Canada—where its slaughterhouse is located—Satmar Meats of Williamsburg has issued a statement reassuring its patrons that prices will remain unchanged.

The well-known kosher meat supplier, with multiple locations in Williamsburg, emphasized its longstanding commitment to offering the most affordable prices in the Williamsburg area. Despite various challenges in the meat market over the years, Satmar Meats has consistently prioritized its customers by maintaining reasonable pricing on its Mehadrin-quality products.

In light of the new tariffs, Satmar Meats affirmed that it will take all necessary measures to ensure that these additional costs do not impact its customers. The company says they remain dedicated to providing high-quality kosher meat at the same competitive prices as before.

China, Canada and Mexico responded angrily on Tuesday to steep new tariffs imposed by President Trump, setting off a day of retaliatory actions, stern warnings and falling stock prices as the potential ramifications of an escalating trade war began to sink in.

Stung by the tariffs — an additional 10 percent on imports from China and 25 percent on almost all imports from Canada and Mexico — prompted Canada and China to quickly announce retaliatory actions, including measures that could bar some American products from their markets entirely and hit U.S. farmers particularly hard. Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, labeled Mr. Trump’s move “very dumb” in comments addressed directly to the president, and Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that her government would announce its own countermeasures on Sunday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The Fall of Nachal Oz: An Investigation into Israel’s Greatest Military Failure on October 7

NO MORE GAMES: Trump Vows to Crack Down on Pro-Hamas Protests by Slashing Federal Funding to Schools

Shin Bet Chief Says He’ll Decide When He’s Resigning & Who Will Succeed Him

At Height Of Israel-Iran Conflict, 7 Russian Missile Experts Visited The Islamic Republic

After 2 Yrs. Of Biden’s Vile Boycott: Smotrich Flies To Washington To Meet With His US Counterpart

“GATES OF HELL WILL OPEN:” Israel’s Deadline For Hamas: War Within 10 Days If Negotiations Fail

Trump Halts All US Military Aid to Ukraine

Chaverim Of Rockland Saves Monsey Woman from $20,000 Scam

KOACH HATORAH: The Rosh Yeshiva Promised The Mashgiach’s Son A Child Within A Year

CNN Insists Claim It Had Advance Knowledge Of Trump Assassination Attempt Is Just A Conspiracy Theory

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network