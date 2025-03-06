Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Misaskim & Yedid Allow 791 Almanas to Host Their Own Purim Seudah!! Sponsor Their Seudah for ONLY $180!!!

Misaskim & Yedid, allow *791 Almanas* to host their own *Purim Seudah!!*

Over  791 families – 3,852 almanos and yesomim a taste of simchas Purim, with a full delectable seuda delivered to their doors, allowing them to be the host.

