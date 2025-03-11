A Historic First: Building the Greater Central Valley’s First Mikvah!

A Lifesaving Initiative for the Jewish Communities of California.

In the heart of California’s Central Valley, a monumental project is underway—one that will transform Jewish life across the region.

Rabbi Mendy & Chaya Golomb of Chabad of Modesto have launched a campaign to build the first-ever mikvah in the greater Central Valley, providing an essential resource for Jewish families and strengthening the foundation of Taharas HaMishpacha (family purity) for countless individuals, communities and tourists. For many families and Shluchim in the region, the absence of a local mikvah has been a significant challenge. The closest mikvahs require extensive travel, often discouraging observance and making it difficult for families to uphold this vital mitzvah. By establishing a mikvah in Modesto, this project will bring unparalleled convenience, inspiration, and spiritual elevation to Jews across the greater Central Valley.



How Can YOU Help?

To make this dream a reality, Rabbi Golomb and his team have launched a fundraising campaign on Charidy.com. Community members and supporters worldwide have the unique opportunity to sponsor a square foot of the mikvah for $360. Every contribution will help bring this essential institution to life, ensuring that Jewish families in the greater Central Valley have access to a mikvah for generations to come.

Join the Movement!

Your support is critical in making this historic project happen. You can make a lasting impact by donating and sharing this campaign with friends, family, and your extended network.

To donate and learn more, visit: https://www.charidy.com/modestomikvah/YWN or visit our website at www.jewishmodesto.com/mikvah Zelle: [email protected] Together, we can build the Central Valley’s first mikvah and ensure that Jewish life flourishes in this growing region. The Mikvah name, as well as other sponsorship opportunities, are available!

For more information, please contact Rabbi Mendy Golomb at:

Email: [email protected] Or

Call, Text, Whatsapp: 718-407-9762 EIN: 86-3547818