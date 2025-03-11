Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

14-Year-Old Bochur Shows Signs of Improvement After Being Pinned Under Overturned Bus on Garden State Parkway


A 14-year-old Skver bochur, Naftali Ben Basya, remains in critical condition after suffering severe injuries in a horrific bus crash on the Garden State Parkway Monday night. However, in a positive development, doctors say he has shown signs of improvement and has been transferred from Valley Hospital to Hackensack University Medical Center for further treatment.

The Woodcliff Lake Fire Department was the first to arrive at the chaotic scene, responding from another fire call. They immediately worked with additional responding emergency personnel, specifically the Montvale Volunteer Fire Department, and other units in lifting the overturned bus to free the trapped bochur, who was found in traumatic arrest with the bus pinning him down for a horrifying 20 minutes.

Despite the severity of his injuries, first responders, including firefighters, local EMTs, and Rockland Hatzolah paramedics managed to regain his pulse and rush him to Valley Hospital, where doctors later observed brain activity and pupil dilation—a critical and hopeful sign in his condition.

Additional fire and rescue personnel, including the Paramus Fire Department, dispatched a heavy-duty tow vehicle to provide further support at the scene. The Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded, working alongside Rockland Hatzoloh and Bergen Hatzolah, which transported the 13 injured boys to local hospitals for medical care.

Although the bochur remains in serious condition, the recent progress gives hope that he can have a refuah sheleima. All are urged to continue davening for Naftali Ben Basya as he continues to fight for his life.

