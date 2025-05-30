Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Struggling Father With 10 Children Has One Wish: To Marry Off His Son With Dignity

Communicated Content

In a quiet neighborhood in Eretz Yisrael, a hardworking father, R’ Dovid Elgarabli, is desperately trying to do what every father dreams of—walk his son to the chuppah. But with crushing debts, medical crises, and a household of ten children, it feels impossible.

R’ Dovid works over 12 hours a day as a bus driver, while his devoted wife is fully occupied caring for their sick child, shuttling between doctors and hospitals. The bills have piled up, and the family is constantly at risk of having their electricity and water shut off due to unpaid balances.

Now, with just six weeks left to the chasunah, they don’t even have the bare minimum to begin preparing.

The chosson and kallah have promised to daven and mention the names of donors under the chuppah. Your support—no matter the amount—can bring them joy and stability in this most sacred moment.

Tax-deductible in the U.S. via Netza Israel (501c3)
Submit names for tefillah
Click here to donate>>




Popular Posts

‘Next Targets Are El Al Planes’: Houthis Vow to Strike Israeli Civilian Aircraft

Hamas Officially Rejects Trump’s Latest Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza War

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Jewish-Owned Business in London Vandalized in Antisemitic Attack Disguised as Anti-Israel Protest

H’YD: Israeli Civilian Contractor Killed By Explosive Device In Gaza

T’NU KAVOD L’TORAH: Tentative Itinerary Of Gedolim’s Visit To America For Keren Olam Hatorah

HaGaon HaRav Landau Bans Talmidim With Draft Orders From Leaving Eretz Yisrael

BD”E: Baby Of Tze’ela Gez, Hy”d Is Niftar Two Weeks After His Mother’s Murder

In A First, Shas Publicly Threatens To Bolt Coalition Over Draft Law

Witkoff Presents New Deal; Smotrich Vows He Won’t Approve It

“Beyond Presidential Authority”: Trump Tariffs Declared Illegal by Trade Court, Needs Congressional Approval

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network