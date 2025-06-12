New ArtScroll Release: When They Were Young By Rabbi Yerachmiel Garfield Inspires a New Generation With Childhood Stories of Gedolim

Can a child really grow up to be a gadol? That’s the powerful and inspiring question at the heart of When They Were Young , a new release from ArtScroll by renowned mechanech Rabbi Yerachmiel Garfield, Head of School at the fast-growing Yeshiva Torat Emet in Houston, Texas. That’s the powerful and inspiring question at the heart of, a new release from ArtScroll by renowned, Head of School at the fast-growing Yeshiva Torat Emet in Houston, Texas.

In this beautifully designed and engaging book, Rabbi Garfield invites young readers, their parents and teachers, into the formative years of Torah giants like Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Rav Aryeh Levine, Rav Elyashiv, and many others. With captivating stories, rare childhood photographs, and interactive sidebars, When They Were Young brings our greatest Torah leaders to life in a way children can relate to and be inspired by.

“Most kids don’t have the brilliance of Rav Chaim or the focus of Rav Elyashiv,” Rabbi Garfield writes, “but every child has their own unique gifts to serve Hashem. That’s the definition of gadlus and that’s the message this book delivers.”

Whether it’s learning how the Netziv bounced back from a difficult test, how Rav Ovadia Yosef channeled his precocious mind, or how Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel handled a sibling’s tantrum, readers will discover that even the greatest leaders started with very human challenges…and rose above them in extraordinary ways.

Already receiving wide acclaim in classrooms and homes, When They Were Young is more than a book. It’s a tool for chinuch, a spark for self-esteem, and a treasure trove of real-life role models.

Rabbi Garfield, also host of the popular Chinuch Today podcast and a regular contributor to Mishpacha Magazine, continues to shape the conversation around Torah education. With this new release, he brings his passion for building the next generation of Bnei Torah into the hands of every child, parent, and mechanech.

When They Were Young is now available at ArtScroll.com and Judaica stores worldwide.