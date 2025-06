Kupat Ha’ir has established an emergency fund to assist families in Bnei Brak whose homes were damaged in the Iranian missile attack.

The missile struck a nearby school at 4am, damaging dozens of homes — some unlivable.

Rabbonim called for immediate aid, as federal support may take months.

Families lost everything — no fridge, no furniture — and children are dealing with trauma.

Am Yisroel must unite with achdus, teshuva, tefilloh and tzedakah to cancel the evil decrees.

