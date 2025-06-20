Zivug Segulah in Amuka: A Personal Tefillah and Blessing for Engagement By Rosh Hashana 5786

On the Yahrtzeit, the night of the 27th of Sivan, a special Hataras Klalos and Pidyon Nefesh ceremony will be held by Maran HaGaon Rav Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein shlit”a and his Beis Din, according to the tradition he received from his father Maran HGR’ Yaakov Edelstein zt”l.

Those who contribute to Kupat Ha’ir’s campaign for impoverished kallos — by giving the gematria of their name plus ‘zivug’ (22) — will have their name personally mentioned during the tefillah, and will merit, middah k’negged middah, to get engaged by Rosh Hashana 5786.

Donors will also receive a special gift from Maran shlit”a:

• Men – a Shtar Tena’im or Shtar Kesubah

• Women – a plate to break at the tena’im as a sign of the upcoming simcha

Those who give the sum of “בזכות הצדקה נזכה לשידוך הגון עד ראש השנה תשפ”ו” ($28 × 36 months), will receive a Shidduchim Certificate, signed by Maran shlit”a.

