FREE Tefillah @Ohr Hachaom Hakadosh on His Yahrtzeit Through Yad L’Achim

Communicated Content

FOR FREE!  THE OHR HACHAIM HAKADOSH!
We have had many requests for this at Yad L’Achim, and now we offer to you a special tefillah 
at the resting place of
the holy Ohr Hachaim Hakadosh – אור החיים הקדוש
Rav Chaim Ben Attar zt”l

on the day of his Yahrtzeit – THIS Friday!

Tefillos can be for Shidduchim, Children, Health, Parnassah
 and all personal requests. 

To Submit names for this special tefillah

CLICK HERE or visit www.YadLAchim.org
or call 1-718-690-2944
[There is no minimum donation required to give in names for tefillah]

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES

iconShare the free tefillah with friends

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218




