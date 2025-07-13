R’ Yehuda Traub Falls to his Death During Work – Leaves Behind a Widow and Three Orphans

Tragedy in Bnei Brak: R’ Yehuda Traub, just 29, fell from a 12-meter height while working and was killed on the spot, R”L.

He left home in the morning like any day, but never returned. The accident occurred during renovations in Ramat Gan. Despite rescue attempts, he had already passed.

His levayah in Bnei Brak was attended by many shocked relatives and friends. Yehuda was known for his kind heart and warm personality.

He leaves a widow and three small orphans, still struggling to absorb the loss.

Kupat Ha’ir has opened a fund to support the broken family.

The public is urged to help the family in their time of need. Please give generously.

