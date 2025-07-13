“I KNOW R’ BINYOMIN FROM THE DAY HE CAME TO LAKEWOOD. HE IS A TZADDIK GAMUR.” RAV YERUCHEM OLSHIN, SHLIT”A

This campaign is being run by the family of the Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Yeruchem, shlit”a. Funds are NOT going towards legal fees, it is strictly to help this yungerman learn b’menucha.

“ALL YOU SEE IS SIMCHAS HACHAIM, YOU’LL SEE NOTHING OF HIS STRUGGLES.”

The public and shocking story of a Lakewood Yungerman’s (R’ Binyomin Kubani) false accusation had the tzibur rallying behind a giant in Torah and hasmada in his time of need.

With his prison release B”H secured, let us rally behind him once more — this time to free him from financial struggles.

Let us join together and help a tremendous masmid and true ben torah to be able to learn bemenucha.

SUPPORT LIMUD HATORAH MITOCH HADECHAK.

