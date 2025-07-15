ATTENTION! WHO’S PAYING ATTENTION TO THE CALL OF CHOLIM?

Cancer patients in your community need YOUR help to beat the disease. Will you help open doors for them?

RCCS’s Two-day campaign is now live!

This is your chance to partner with Klal Yisroel’s premier organization that assists cancer patients in our communities in so many ways.

No matter where you live, the word “cancer” is a frightening reality for all too many of your neighbors, R”l. This dreadful disease and its treatment regimens afflict men, women, teenagers, even young children, of all ages and backgrounds – as well as their family and friends.

In our communities, virtually every one of these suffering souls relies on RCCS as a lifeline – the one stop resource that guides them from diagnosis through recovery and makes sure that everyone has access to the absolute best medical care available anywhere in the world.

RCCS provides medical referral and support, getting each patient into the best doctor for their diagnosis; this includes handling their medical records and expediting appointments. To this end, they conduct extensive medical research to avail patients to the most cutting-edge medical treatment. They provide crucial financial support to cover insurance premiums and other out-of-pocket expenses. In essence, they serve as the patient’s virtual “back office” from beginning to end.

They arrange insurance guidance and advocacy, helping a patient navigate the complex world of insurance, and advocating for them when an insurer rejects a claim. They ensure that finances never stand between a patient and world-class treatment.

In addition, the RCCS Care Management team helps patients and their families access the full gamut of financial and logistical assistance available through individual donors and other organizations.

It now costs over $31 million a year for RCCS to cover its global operations; including paying insurance premiums and other patient expenditures. RCCS is currently helping over 5,000 patients and their families with everything they need to fight cancer – with dozens of new patients reaching out for help each week. Jewish communities around the country have united to support RCCS’s lifesaving operations through a special two day “ATTENTION” online fundraising campaign. This is RCCS’s primary community fundraising event in these communities for the year.

NOW IS THE TIME for you to make sure that RCCS can save the lives of your friends and neighbors. The RCCS ATTENTION campaign is now live, until tomorrow evening. Please donate without delay. It is only through the widespread participation of Yidden from a cross section of communities that the goal will be reached iy”H.

Thank you for doing your part!