FBI Issues ‘Seeking Information’ Posters for Iranian Officials Tied to Former Agent’s Disappearance

The FBI’s Washington Field Office on Tuesday released “Seeking Information” posters for three senior Iranian intelligence operatives believed to have orchestrated the 2007 abduction of retired FBI Special Agent Robert A. “Bob” Levinson from Kish Island, Iran.

The men — high-ranking officers in Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) — are now officially in the crosshairs of the U.S. government’s ongoing investigation into Levinson’s disappearance, which remains one of the longest-held unresolved hostage cases in American history.

“These three intelligence officers were among those who allegedly facilitated Bob’s abduction and the subsequent cover-up by the Iranian government,” said Steven Jensen, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Bob likely later perished in captivity far from his family, friends, and colleagues. The FBI will continue its relentless pursuit to hold anyone involved accountable for their reprehensible actions.”

The three named officials are:

Reza Amiri Moghadam (a.k.a. Ahmad Amirinia): Currently serving as Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Moghadam previously led MOIS’s operations unit. During his tenure, agents across Europe answered directly to him from Tehran.

Taghi Daneshvar (a.k.a. Sayyed Taghi Ghaemi): A high-level counterespionage official who supervised activities related to Levinson’s disappearance, including the work of Mohammad Baseri, one of the two Iranian agents already sanctioned by the U.S. in 2020.

Gholamhossein Mohammadnia: A former Iranian ambassador to Albania, expelled in 2018 for endangering national security. Mohammadnia allegedly spearheaded efforts to fabricate a narrative that blamed Levinson’s disappearance on Pakistani terrorist groups — a disinformation campaign designed to deflect responsibility from the Iranian regime.

Tuesday’s announcement comes on the heels of a March 2025 move by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which formally designated Moghadam, Daneshvar, and Mohammadnia for their roles in Levinson’s kidnapping and prolonged detention.

The release of the FBI posters marks another chapter in the U.S. government’s effort to pierce the veil of secrecy surrounding Levinson’s fate. Though the Iranian government has spent nearly 18 years denying any knowledge of his whereabouts, mounting evidence — including communications intercepted and declassified by U.S. intelligence — has pointed directly to MOIS involvement and a sustained cover-up campaign led by its senior leadership.

The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $5 million for credible information that leads to Levinson’s recovery. The U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice program has also put up an additional $20 million, bringing the total potential reward to $25 million — one of the largest in American history for a missing person.

“Justice for Bob Levinson is not negotiable,” Jensen said. “We are not done.”

