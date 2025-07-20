Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Your Home in Yerushalayim – The Time Is Now

Communicated Content

In the heart of Ramat Eshkol, where the streets are calm and the ruach of Torah is in the air, a rare opportunity has quietly opened for those seeking to establish themselves in a strong American kehillah in Eretz Yisroel. Just steps from the light rail, near the Mir Yeshiva, Geula, and everything a frum family needs, two boutique buildings—at 12 Sderot Eshkol and 4 Mishmar HaGvul—offer the chance to live with dignity, comfort, and true connection.
These aren’t large, impersonal projects. They’re thoughtfully designed buildings with a warm, familiar feel. The kind of place where neighbors become friends, where Shabbos is felt in the walls, and where being close to the makom haMikdash isn’t just a zechus—it’s a way of life.
With only two apartments still available, and a flexible 10/90 payment plan together with a complimentary upgraded luxury kitchen, this opportunity is limited—and real.
If Yerushalayim has been calling to you, this may be the quiet answer you were waiting for.
Contact us here Sderoteshkol.co.il













Popular Posts

Man Shouting “Free Palestine” Arrested After Shabbos Rampage in Crown Heights

Flash Floods Swamp Lakewood, Triggering Rescues and Widespread Damage [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Ate Spoiled Food: Netanyahu Received IV Treatment, Will Rest At Home For 3 Days

Report: Iran May Hold Nuclear Talks With European Countries Next Week

Unanimous Vote To Oust A-G; Baharav-Miara Nags Supreme Court: “Stop The Government From Firing Me!”

NEW DETAILS: The Red Flags That Led To Israel’s Attack On Iran

In A First, IDF To Embark On A Ground Operation In The Deir Al-Balah Area Of Gaza

TERROR IN SWITZERLAND: Arab Tries To Stab Yeshiva Bochurim While Shouting About Palestine

BD”E: Petirah of R’ Sholom Yosef Tennenbaum Z”L

“Years-Long Coup”: DNI Gabbard Exposes Shocking Obama-Era Intel Scheme to Sabotage Trump

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network