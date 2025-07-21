Separate Seating Added at Ishay Ribo’s Historic Bethel Woods Concert in Upstate NY

Separate seating for men and women has officially been added to Ishay Ribo’s upcoming concert at Bethel Woods — the largest outdoor Jewish concert ever held in North America, and his only major performance in the country this year. The update comes after close coordination with Ticketmaster and the venue, helping ensure that this landmark night — set for Thursday, August 7, Yud Gimmel Be’Av — is fully accessible, respectful, and comfortable for all.

With this addition, more guests can enjoy the concert in a setting that reflects their values and adds to the beauty of the experience.

The concert will also feature guest performances by Chassidic music legend Avraham Fried, whose voice has shaped generations of Jewish music; the genre-blending duo Zusha, and rising star Shmuel.

“This will be my first large-scale arena concert in America since Madison Square Garden, which happened the same night the new album came out. That night meant a lot to me. Coming back now, with these songs that have grown and taken on new meaning, and getting to share them again in a setting like this… I just feel very grateful,” Ribo said.

Separate Seating sections are located near the stage within the lawn area and offer the closest lawn access, with a folding chair set up for each guest. Tickets are $76.50 all-in on Ticketmaster ($59.50 base).

The Pavilion offers reserved, covered seating directly in front of the stage — an intimate, premium option with excellent sightlines. A limited number of Pavilion seats remain.

The Lawn, just behind the Pavilion, is open-air general admission and offers a relaxed, immersive way to enjoy the concert. Guests may bring blankets or low-back chairs, or rent a chair in advance or at the venue for $10, while supplies last. (To access Men’s or Women’s sections, click on “Lawn” and select your section.)

Free Parking is available on-site, with early arrivals directed to the closest lots. Overflow areas will open as needed, with free shuttles running to and from the main entrance. Guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Kosher Food will be sold throughout the venue. Near the entrance, Sushi Tokyo, Green Lips, and Ess & Boat. Closer to the lawn, Smash House will offer hot meat options such as burgers and grilled sides. All food will be clearly certified and designed for quick service.

Security will be handled with professionalism and care, following the same high standards as New York’s major arenas — including gated entry, clear bag policies, and trained on-site staff — to ensure a safe and welcoming experience for all.

Yamim Baim is more than a concert — it’s a new moment for Jewish music, bringing together top talent, thoughtful production, and the natural beauty of one of the country’s most meaningful stages. Produced by Davidson Artists Management in partnership with Bnei Akiva of the United States and Canada, the event is a celebration of music, community, and values.

Thursday, August 7, 2025 (13 Av 5785)

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Upstate New York

Tickets – including General Lawn, Pavilion, and newly added Separate Seating Lawn sections — are available on Ticketmaster.

(To access Men’s or Women’s sections, click on “Lawn” and select your section.)



Groups and VIP tickets: YamimBaim.com

