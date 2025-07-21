SCAM HITS KIRYAS JOEL: Woman Duped Into Handing Over $12,000 in Cash in Elaborate Tech Scheme

Authorities are warning residents of Kiryas Joel to remain on high alert following a wave of scams that have defrauded victims of tens of thousands of dollars through both digital and physical tactics.
In one troubling incident, scammers gained remote access to a victim’s computer and tricked her into calling a fake support number. On the call, the fraudster persuaded her to access her bank account and claimed they could increase her balance—if she handed over money first. The victim later met the scammer in person and handed over $12,000 in cash.
Kiryas Joel Public Safety Director Moses Witriol tells YWN that the case is now the subject of a joint investigation by the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
In a separate but growing concern, Witriol reports a significant uptick in the theft of mailed checks, including a recent case in which a $150,000 check made out to cash was stolen. “These checks are extremely difficult to trace once they’re cashed,” he said, urging residents to use secure methods for mailing large payments.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the New York State Police at the Monroe Barracks at 845-782-8311. If you require assistance in Yiddish or need help communicating, you can also contact the Kiryas Joel Public Safety at 845-782-5577.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Jews are the smartest people on earth.
Also Jews, “So if I first give you $12,000 cash you will add money to my bank account? Sounds like a great idea. What could possibly go wrong?”
The scammer must immediately be put to death, before
1) scamming anyone else
2) spending any taxpayers money on court expenses & prisons
Can someone give a logical explanation as to why someone would mail a check made out to cash, especially for $150K!
Rocky, you are 100% correct. it’s not logical. But people think irrational when they get blackmailed. If a scammer comes and says “I have all your money and I will not give it back unless you do xyz,” people will think irrational as they want their money back. The key is to have a clear head and stop to think.