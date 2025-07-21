SCAM HITS KIRYAS JOEL: Woman Duped Into Handing Over $12,000 in Cash in Elaborate Tech Scheme

Authorities are warning residents of Kiryas Joel to remain on high alert following a wave of scams that have defrauded victims of tens of thousands of dollars through both digital and physical tactics.

In one troubling incident, scammers gained remote access to a victim’s computer and tricked her into calling a fake support number. On the call, the fraudster persuaded her to access her bank account and claimed they could increase her balance—if she handed over money first. The victim later met the scammer in person and handed over $12,000 in cash.

Kiryas Joel Public Safety Director Moses Witriol tells YWN that the case is now the subject of a joint investigation by the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

In a separate but growing concern, Witriol reports a significant uptick in the theft of mailed checks, including a recent case in which a $150,000 check made out to cash was stolen. “These checks are extremely difficult to trace once they’re cashed,” he said, urging residents to use secure methods for mailing large payments.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the New York State Police at the Monroe Barracks at 845-782-8311. If you require assistance in Yiddish or need help communicating, you can also contact the Kiryas Joel Public Safety at 845-782-5577.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)